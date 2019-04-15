Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Belle Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Delores Belle Thomas Obituary
Va. Beach â€" DELORES died 4/13/2019 of Alzheimerâ€™s at The Gardens. Born 09/24/1929 in Waukesha, WI to Ellen Mary Belle Sizer & Hubert Henry Faultersack, she was the youngest of 6 children. In 1954 she left WI & moved to Va Beach to work in Accounting at The National Bank of Commerce, Nfk. 1960 she resigned to be a stay at home mother, raising her 2 daughters. Delores is survived by her loving husband John Thomas, daughters Debra Thomas of Va Beach, Denyse & Terry Moore of Glen Allen, nieces & nephews throughout the United States & England.Delores was devoted to her family , had a generous heart & caring nature, a true lady & loyal friend, Delores loved large & will live on in our hearts forever.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.