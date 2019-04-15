|
|
Va. Beach â€" DELORES died 4/13/2019 of Alzheimerâ€™s at The Gardens. Born 09/24/1929 in Waukesha, WI to Ellen Mary Belle Sizer & Hubert Henry Faultersack, she was the youngest of 6 children. In 1954 she left WI & moved to Va Beach to work in Accounting at The National Bank of Commerce, Nfk. 1960 she resigned to be a stay at home mother, raising her 2 daughters. Delores is survived by her loving husband John Thomas, daughters Debra Thomas of Va Beach, Denyse & Terry Moore of Glen Allen, nieces & nephews throughout the United States & England.Delores was devoted to her family , had a generous heart & caring nature, a true lady & loyal friend, Delores loved large & will live on in our hearts forever.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019