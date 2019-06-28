|
CHESAPEAKE- Delores â€œHunkyâ€ Collins, 75, died June 26, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, she was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Esther Harrell Collins; four sisters, Ruth Wallace, Hazel Rigsbee, Christine Nisi, and Esther Sirico; and two brothers, Freddie and Hugh Collins. Hunky was a retired office clerk with Copy Fax and a member of River Oak Baptist Church in Chesapeake. She was an avid tennis player and a UVA and Redskins fan.
Survivors include her sister, Grace Forbes; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Abdel Shaheed for his care.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 1 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Lucuis Chappell. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 7-8:30 PM. Contributions may be made to River Oak Baptist Church. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 28, 2019