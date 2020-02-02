The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Delores J. Woodward Obituary
Delores June Woodward , 70, of Hodges Ferry Rd., passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was a native of McRoberts, Kentucky and was retired from Hicks Beauty Academy as an instructor.

She is survived by her husband, James E. Woodward; two sons, Kevin and Daniel Woodward, both of Portsmouth; one granddaughter, Alexis Woodward and one great grandchild, Bradley Jones.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Tuesday from 7-8 PM.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020
