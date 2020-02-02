|
Delores June Woodward , 70, of Hodges Ferry Rd., passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was a native of McRoberts, Kentucky and was retired from Hicks Beauty Academy as an instructor.
She is survived by her husband, James E. Woodward; two sons, Kevin and Daniel Woodward, both of Portsmouth; one granddaughter, Alexis Woodward and one great grandchild, Bradley Jones.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Tuesday from 7-8 PM.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020