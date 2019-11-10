The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE 69101
(308) 534-6480
Delores Carpenter
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE 69101
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE 69101
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Cedar Lawn Memorial Park
Hagerstown, MD
View Map
Resources
Delores Pearl Carpenter


1935 - 2019
Delores Pearl Carpenter Obituary
Delores "Dee" Pearl (Reeves) Carpenter was born to William Vangie and Mary Henrietta (Greely) Reeves on October 12, 1935 at North Platte. She departed this world on November 4, 2019 at the age of 84. Delores graduated from North Platte High and went on to nursing school to become an LPN. She gave birth to her only child Barbara Jo Rose in 1954. Dee married Verden Leroy (Joe) Carpenter. Dee and Joe were happily married for over 50 years. They loved the Lord and were active in their church. Dee and Joe continually supported various ministries and missionaries over the years. Dee enjoyed traveling, especially taking trips back to Nebraska to visit family and fish on the pontoon boat at Lake McConaughy. Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Henrietta and William Vangie Reeves; daughter, Barbara Jo Call; husband, Verden Leroy Carpenter; sisters, Vikki Andersen, Violet Krovas, Luella Schultz and LaVonne Spurgin; and granddaughter, Angela Miller. Delores is survived by her brothers, Harold Reeves and Merle Reeves; granddaughter, Harmoni Wagner; 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:30am on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Hagerstown. Memorials are suggested to the . www.rsthvn.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 10, 2019
