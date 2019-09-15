The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Delores Shore Yost


1929 - 2019
Delores Shore Yost Obituary
Delores Shore Yost, age 90, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born on February 11, 1929 in Cycle, NC to the late Florence Eliza "Peggy" Dill and the late Miles Talmadge Shore. She was predeceased by her brother, Jerald T. Shore; sister-in-law Caroline Shore; and brother-in-law Sam Simpson. She was married to her one true love, the late Paul Decker Yost, DDS for 16 years.

Delores was a Portsmouth girl, graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1948. She later became a docket clerk for Portsmouth Circuit Court overseeing the preparation of the yearly jury lists back in the time when it was all done on paper - 4,270 slips of paper to be exact! In addition to being docket clerk, she was secretary for Hon. John A MacKenzie and Hon. William H. Oast. She also enjoyed working part-time in the evenings at the law offices of Griffin, Pappas, & Scarborough.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Deborah L. Yost (Bob Haddad) and Paula D. Yost; her grandchildren, Joshua (Rachel), Zachary, Alexandra, Isabella, Elijah, and Olivia Haddad; her sisters, Bootsie Simpson, Dorothy Hitchcock (Brian), Mary Louise Rankin; and many nieces and nephews.

Delores loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, taking walks, looking at the beautiful flowers in the neighborhood, collecting interesting rocks, and dancing. She had an unwavering faith in God. Her bibles were well-read and studied, reflecting many notes of inspirational passages.

Our family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at Harmony at Independence, specifically the caregivers in the Memory Care Unit, for their attentiveness, kindness, and loving care.

Private services were held on Friday, September 13, 2019. Delores was laid to rest in Churchland Baptist Church Cemetery, Portsmouth, VA. Smith & Williams Kempsville handled the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to a in her name.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019
