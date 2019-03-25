The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Delores Stewart

Delores Stewart (Nonie), 77, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 23, 2019 surrounded by her family.She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Stewart; and her daughter, Charlene Hubbard.Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Sherry Maser and husband Rick; 5 grandchildren, Adam, Amanda, Ashley, Sheena and Timmy; 3 great-grandchildren, Desi, Cameron and Will; three sisters, Elaine, Dorothy and Kim; and two brothers, Glenn and Sonny. Her funeral service will be conducted at 4 pm on Tuesday, March 26, at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Road, the family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour prior.Family and friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 25, 2019
