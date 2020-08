Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Deloris's life story with friends and family

Share Deloris's life story with friends and family



Friday 11AM Garden of Prayer Worship Center - Rosewood Memorial Park. Viewing 9AM - 9PM Thurs in E. Vaughn Wray Funeral Establishment. Live Stream available at www.evaughnwray.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store