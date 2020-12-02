Deloris Jenkins Monroe, 67-years-old, continued her journey hand in hand with our Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020, after a courageous battle with an enduring illness.
Deloris was gifted to this world on May 5, 1953 in Summerville, SC, to Walter Jenkins Sr. and Mattie Jenkins (Kitt). She was well-known for her Pollyannaish outlook on life, excelling at bringing joy to family, friends, and neighbors by means of her culinary delights, and timely words of encouragement.
Tenderness, grace, and hospitality were constantly bestowed upon the ones she loved, and those in need. Deloris was best known for giving the most valuable commodity in her possession, her time.
Through 20 plus years of aiding and teaching special education, Deloris retired from the South Eastern Cooperative Educational Programs (SECEP) in June of 2015. She spent 40 plus years being a fierce advocate and doting mother to her son, and 49 years as a dedicated spouse to her husband. Deloris's spirit will continue to carry on throughout our community and through those she touched.
A loving member of River Oak Church of Chesapeake, VA, including the ladies prayer group, Deloris spent numerous hours engaged in bible study. Her numerous hobbies included reading, traveling our great country as well as beyond our borders, working in her gardens, listening to spiritual and contemporary pop music, and spending countless hours at her local library.
Deloris leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband, John Monroe of Chesapeake, VA, son, Jordan Monroe of Rockville Maryland, her dear sister, Lucille(Jerome) Sanders of Summerville, SC., brother Walter(Theresa) Jenkins Jr. of Summerville, SC., and James Jenkins, of Washington, DC, along with many loving nieces, nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday December 4, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home 653 Cedar Rd Chesapeake, VA 23322 with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Friends are encouraged to visit www.omanfh.com
to share memories and offer words of condolence.