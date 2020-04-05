Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deloris Shaddeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deloris (Thompson) Shaddeau


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deloris (Thompson) Shaddeau Obituary
Deloris Thompson Shaddeau, 77, of 164 Sunset Circle, Hertford, NC, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, in her home.

Mrs. Shaddeau was born in Johnston County on November 25, 1942, and was the daughter of the late James Walter and Lucille Baker Thompson. A homemaker, she was a member of Hertford United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Baehr (John) and Peggy Dennison.

Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Cecil Ray Shaddeau; two sons, James Wesley Shaddeau (Cindy) and Ronald Wayne Shaddeau; her grandson, Michael Odell Shaddeau (Jane); three-great grandchildren, Michael, Joseph, and Isaiah, all of Norfolk, VA; a brother, Billy Thompson (Barbara) of Farmville, VA; and a brother-in-law, Harry Dennison of Norfolk.

A Celebration of Life service is being planned and those arrangements will be announced when the restrictions and precautions associated with the Coronavirus have eased.

The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to her church family, and to her "Big Sister" and dear friend, Ruby Carmine, for all their love and care during their time of need.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to The Open Door Food Pantry, PO Box 721, Hertford, NC 27944.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deloris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -