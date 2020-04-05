|
Deloris Thompson Shaddeau, 77, of 164 Sunset Circle, Hertford, NC, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, in her home.
Mrs. Shaddeau was born in Johnston County on November 25, 1942, and was the daughter of the late James Walter and Lucille Baker Thompson. A homemaker, she was a member of Hertford United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Baehr (John) and Peggy Dennison.
Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Cecil Ray Shaddeau; two sons, James Wesley Shaddeau (Cindy) and Ronald Wayne Shaddeau; her grandson, Michael Odell Shaddeau (Jane); three-great grandchildren, Michael, Joseph, and Isaiah, all of Norfolk, VA; a brother, Billy Thompson (Barbara) of Farmville, VA; and a brother-in-law, Harry Dennison of Norfolk.
A Celebration of Life service is being planned and those arrangements will be announced when the restrictions and precautions associated with the Coronavirus have eased.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to her church family, and to her "Big Sister" and dear friend, Ruby Carmine, for all their love and care during their time of need.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to The Open Door Food Pantry, PO Box 721, Hertford, NC 27944.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020