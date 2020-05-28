Delta Jewell Danley
Delta Jewell Danley, 90, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020.

Mrs. Danley was born in Kentucky and resided in Virginia Beach since 1964. She was preceded in death by her husband Russell Dean Danley and a son Leonard K. Danley.

Survivors include her son Russell Dwayne Danley and wife Sophie, daughter Lana Beecher and husband Bobby; 5 granchildren Ashley Bowman and husband Justin, Kristen Danley and wife Clare, Kylee Beecher, Austin Beecher and fiance' Laura Bauer, Nicole Dzendzel and husband Jason; 4 great grandchildren Weston and Maisie Bowman, Nicholas Danley and Fawn Dzendzel.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, 12 noon at Rosewood Memorial Park. Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
MAY
30
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Rosewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
