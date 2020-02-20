|
Delvine Jilliane Mack of Chesapeake, VA passed away peacefully at home on February 16,2020. Delvine was an incredibly kind and generous woman who enjoyed her family and friends. She graduated from Indian River High School, June 12,1990 and shortly began her career at McDonalds for 30 + years of service.
Delvine was a mother of three and was preceded in death by April Johnson and survived by Michael Erving Jr. and Amari Mack. Delvine is also survived by her parents, Delvin and Priscilla Johnson, eight sisters, three brothers and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. The family wishes to thank all who cared for Delvine throughout her journey. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am , Saturday February 22,2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service Berkley Chapel
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2020