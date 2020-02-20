The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
View Map

Delvine J. Mack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delvine J. Mack Obituary
Delvine Jilliane Mack of Chesapeake, VA passed away peacefully at home on February 16,2020. Delvine was an incredibly kind and generous woman who enjoyed her family and friends. She graduated from Indian River High School, June 12,1990 and shortly began her career at McDonalds for 30 + years of service.

Delvine was a mother of three and was preceded in death by April Johnson and survived by Michael Erving Jr. and Amari Mack. Delvine is also survived by her parents, Delvin and Priscilla Johnson, eight sisters, three brothers and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. The family wishes to thank all who cared for Delvine throughout her journey. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am , Saturday February 22,2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service Berkley Chapel
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delvine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metropolitan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -