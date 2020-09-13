1/1
Demetreus A. Brinkley
Demetreus Alexander Brinkley, age 51, got his wings on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born June 8, 1969, in Portsmouth, VA. He was the fifth born child of the late, great, angelic gospel singer, Sis. Shirley Lee Brinkley-Burnham. He attended S.H. Clarke School in Portsmouth, VA. He was predeceased by his mother, Sis. Shirley Lee Brinkley-Burnham and sister, Tracey Mellinda Brinkley. He leaves his daughter, Jalisa McKeithan-Washington (KaShawn); his son, Mihkail Alex Pope Sr (Briana); his sisters: Lisa P. Murphy (Butch), Luvenia Brinkley, Suzette T. Brinkley; one brother, Deago M. Brinkley (Aleshia). Two grandchildren, JayShawn Washington, and Mihkail Alex Pope Jr.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 13, 2020.
