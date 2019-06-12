The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
More Obituaries for Demetrile Davis
Demetrile M. aka Fidge Davis

Demetrile M. aka Fidge Davis Obituary
37, passed away May 24, 2019. Born Nov. 23, 1981 to Sharon Davis Allen. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Romaun, DeAndre, De'ante and an unborn child; mother, Sharon Allen; sister, Renata Carter; brothers, Lewis Davis, Cortez Smith; honorary brothers, Sangria Cowell, Brad and Sean Davis; step daughter, Soya Parker; two grandmothers, Elizabeth Davis, Annie Malone, and fiance, Felica Burnham. A Memorial Service will be held 10am, Friday, at Beach Funeral Service. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019
