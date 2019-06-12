|
37, passed away May 24, 2019. Born Nov. 23, 1981 to Sharon Davis Allen. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Romaun, DeAndre, De'ante and an unborn child; mother, Sharon Allen; sister, Renata Carter; brothers, Lewis Davis, Cortez Smith; honorary brothers, Sangria Cowell, Brad and Sean Davis; step daughter, Soya Parker; two grandmothers, Elizabeth Davis, Annie Malone, and fiance, Felica Burnham. A Memorial Service will be held 10am, Friday, at Beach Funeral Service. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019