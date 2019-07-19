|
|
Denise Kight, age 71 of Aiken, S.C, formerly of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She is survived by her husband Ronald Kight; daughter of the late Leona and Robert Moritz; mother of Jason Kight and his wife Suzan and son Grady; daughter Nicole Kight. She is also survived by her sisters Diane McCaughey and Robbin Brothers and by her loving sisters and brothers-in-law and adored nieces and nephews. Services to be heldÂ â€ªon Wednesday, July 24th at 11:30 A.M.â€¬Â at the Kings Grant Baptist Church in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers toÂ www.curesarcoma.org.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 19, 2019