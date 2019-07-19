Home

Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
the Kings Grant Baptist Church
Virginia Beach, VA
Denise L. Kight

Denise Kight, age 71 of Aiken, S.C, formerly of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She is survived by her husband Ronald Kight; daughter of the late Leona and Robert Moritz; mother of Jason Kight and his wife Suzan and son Grady; daughter Nicole Kight. She is also survived by her sisters Diane McCaughey and Robbin Brothers and by her loving sisters and brothers-in-law and adored nieces and nephews. Services to be heldÂ â€ªon Wednesday, July 24th at 11:30 A.M.â€¬Â at the Kings Grant Baptist Church in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers toÂ www.curesarcoma.org.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 19, 2019
