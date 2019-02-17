|
Denise Marie Pope (Heflin), Age 42 of Gates, NC passed unexpectedly the morning of Jan. 24, 2019; born Nov. 21, 1976 in Portmouth, VA. A graduate of Deep Creek HS in Chesapeake, VA, Denise was predeceased by her father, Gary Pope, Sr. and Grandparents, Donald and Billie Warren & William and Christine Pope as well as her late husband, BJ Hassel. She is survived by her Mother, Barbara Warren Graziano and Stepfather, Philip Graziano of Cape Coral, FL, Three Daughters Kymberlin Pope (Armando Saravia) and her beloved grandchildren, Ian and Mila. Daughters Sarah and Victoria Heflin and their father, Jeremy Heflin. The Love of her Life, her King, Christopher Futrell. Siblings, Gary Pope, Jr. (Mary), Orlando, FL. Kimberly Pope Drake (Sonny), Chesapeake. Michael Pope (Anne) Virginia Beach. Step Brother, Christopher Graziano (Trista), Singapore. Aunt, Carolyn Bright and Uncle, William Pope, Jr. Denise had many nieces, nephews and cousins that she loved and adored along with numerous friends that she considered to be family. Please join Deniseâ€™s family for A Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at Traditions at Las Gaviotas, 1201 Club House Dr., Chesapeake, VA 23322 @ 2:00 p.m. â€œSoar High our Beautiful Butterfly, until we meet againâ€.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019