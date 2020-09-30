Denise R. Bowman-Scott, 70, died on September 28, 2020, in Virginia Beach, VA.
Born in Denver, CO to Robert F. and Hellene G. Bowman (Tinker), Denise was raised in Pennsylvania & New Jersey, graduating from New Providence High School in 1967. She earned her Bachelor's degree from Penn State in 1971, where she found her lifelong love for both journalism and Nittany Lions football.
Starting at The Pennsylvania Mirror, Denise brought her clever & astute writing talents to various newspapers around the country throughout her 16-year career. This ultimately brought her to The Virginian-Pilot and Virginia Beach. It was this fateful post that introduced her to Planning Director Robert Scott, whom she interviewed while covering City Council meetings. The two enjoyed 35 years of marriage together, raising 2 daughters in their home on the Chesapeake Bay.
Denise was a dedicated volunteer throughout her life, making lifelong friends along the way. She worked in the schools' nurse's office and computer lab, and served on various PTA boards, leading as PTA President for 8 years. She founded and ran the Cox Book Sale for many years, and held leadership positions with the State PTA & VHSL even after her girls left for college.
Never one to sit still, Denise continued her commitment to education working for Pearson as a standardized test grader. She also volunteered on the Bay Front Advisory Committee and as an annual election worker. She will be remembered for her sharp wit, her compassion, and her fierce advocacy for her friends and loved ones.
Denise was preceded in death by husband Robert Scott and is survived by daughters Katharine Scott Truman (Shannon) & Laura Scott (Ty Neading) and sister Candice Ohanian (Joseph); as well as in-laws Marie, Richard, and Donna Scott; nieces, nephews; and extended family.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 2 at 11:00 AM at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, with an online live-stream available https://www.facebook.com/hdoliverfuneralapts/
. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
. The family will receive guests at their home following the service.