Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Denise Sykes Harris Obituary
Denise Sykes Harris, 64, passed away on Oct. 4, 2019. She was a native of the South Norfolk section of Chesapeake and was an Episcopalian. She was the daughter of the late Janet and Nathan Sykes. She was a graduate of Indian River High School where she was a cheerleader. Her professional career encompasses Tiffany Bridal Shop in Norfolk where she organized Bridal Shows and assisting brides to be to find the prefect dress for their wedding. She received her Associated Degree from TTC while being employed there. She went on the receive her BS from Bluefield College. Denise worked in the Workforce Development Department at TCC until health issues forced her to retire at an early age.

Denise was predeceased by her twin sister Drew S. Ford and her "Beloved Mama" Mildred L. Harris. Left to cherish her memory is her husband Johnny Harris and "Brother" Kenny Lee Cochran.

A funeral service will be held at 2 pm Tuesday in Loving Funeral Home with visitation to follow. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019
