MCPO Dennis A. Payne USN Ret.
1937 - 2020
Dennis Armand Payne, 83, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1937 in Eliot, ME to the late Francis S. and Relefa (McIntire) Payne and was also predeceased by former wife Shirley; siblings, Francis Payne Jr., Rayfield Payne, Carroll Payne, and Gwendolyn (Payne) Teague. He served his country faithfully retiring MCPO from the US Navy.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Frances Chillemi Payne; sisters, Velma Ellis, Sandra Uttersrom (Albert); brothers, George Payne (Joyce), Roland Payne, Robert Payne (Barbara), Herbert Payne; sister-in-law, Ruth Payne; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends.

A memorial service will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10am at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake with reception to follow in the reception hall. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service if unable to attend and to leave a condolence to the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
