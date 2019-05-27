Mr. Dennis A. Mabry, 95, passed away at his residence in Norfolk, VA on May 22, 2019 He was born on July 8, 1923 in Norfolk, VA to the late Walter Mabry, Sr. and Irene Smith he is also predeceased by two sisters Norma and Charlotte; three brothers Bernard, James and Walter, Jr. Dennis retired 29years of service from the City of Norfolk as Superintendent of the Waste Management Department. Dennis was a Lifelong Member of the Shiloh Baptist Church. He was educated in the Norfolk Public Schools, and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in the Class of 1941. Dennis leaves to cherish his memory his wife Willie Belle Mabry; five daughters, Mrs. Belinda Kennedy, Ms. Lorraine and Sharon Mabry and Mrs. Karen Mabry-Lucas(Brian); two sons, Mr. Harold Mabry(Cassandra), and Reginald Mabry (Cynthia); sisters, Irene Mabry Brooks and Alma Mabry Wilson; 18 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral will be held 12noon, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 745 Park Ave, Norfolk, VA. Presiding Clergy Rev. Dr. Keith I. Jones. Interment; Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Service entrusted to Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 27, 2019