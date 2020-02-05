|
Dennis "Butch" Courtney, 79, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his home in Virginia Beach, Virginia, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 31 years, Virginia "Ginger" Courtney, children, Kim Tull, Pam Tigmo, Dennis Courtney Jr., Jim Stauffer, Troy Forehand, Christine Laxson, Dina Carter, Mike Stauffer, and Alan Forehand, 18 grandchildren, brother James B. Courtney Jr., and many other family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 4:00PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, 23462 with a reception to follow. To express online condolences and read the full obituary, please visit www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 5, 2020