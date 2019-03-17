Home

Dennis D.Dodds, 66, passed away on Dec. 29, 2018. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sara Dodds; four children; eight grandchildren; a brother; and his mother. Dennis served in the US Navy for 26 years and was an electronic tech for Chesapeake Public Schools for 19 years.A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church. Condolences may be offered to the family through Hollomon-Brown at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019
