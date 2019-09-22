The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Dennis D. Joachim Sr.

Dennis D. Joachim Sr. Obituary
Dennis D. Joachim, Sr., of Norfolk, VA, passed away September 18, 2019.

Born in Bellingham, WA, he was the son of the late Henry and Lena Joachim. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church for over 50 years and the Knights of Columbus Council No. 3548.

Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Doris M. Joachim; two daughters, Theresa L. Husselbee and Cheryl Y. Lewchenko; a son, Marc C. Joachim; grandchildren, Emily and Erin Husselbee, Krista Lewchenko, and Marisa and Marc Joachim, Jr.; and two great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thank you to MJ's Home Health Care, Heartland Hospice, Pete Craig, Joan Ernest, and many friends for all of their help and support.

The funeral mass will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Monday, Sept. 23, at 12 p.m. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown, Tidewater Dr. Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019
