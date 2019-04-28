The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Dennis Toler
Dennis E. Toler â€" I was born a sinner in 1947 and was saved by grace in 1974 by his love and cleansed by his blood, and now I am absent from the body and present with the LORD on April 25, 2019. I am survived by my wife, Chong S. Toler of 40 years. Iâ€™m so very blessed; my wife has truly been my helpmate, blessing, encourager and friend. Also, I am survived by my son Merrill G. Toler. He has affected my life and many others in a very positive way. If every dad could be so fortunate to have a son like mine; heâ€™s been the apple of my eye. Also surviving is Merrillâ€™s wife Ashley, my wonderful daughter-in-law. I am grateful for having completed my Doctorate in Theology. I entered the Army starting out as a private and retired twenty years later as a Chief Warrant Officer 3. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Rosewood Memorial Park, Chapel of Serenity Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers I request that you make a memorial contribution to our churchâ€™s college fund, Virginia Beach Theological Seminary, 2221 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA 23464. The Death, Burial, and Resurrection is the Gospel. So Go with GOD and He will go with you.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2019
