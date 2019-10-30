|
Dennis Edward Sears Jr., 66, passed away in Chesapeake, Virginia on October 26, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Bessie Lefever and Dennis Edward Sears Sr.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 45 years, Lynn Sears; sons, Desi Sears (Rachael) and Robbie Sears (Melanie); and two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Ellise.
Dennis attended Indian River High School in Chesapeake. He had worked for Norshipco, Maids on the Run, and Bloomingdale's Florist.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 1, 2019 from 11:15am-12pm with a memorial service to start at 12pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 929 Battlefield Blvd. S., Chesapeake, Virginia, 23322. To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 30, 2019