Dennis F. Hetreed, 78, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 with his wife Betty by his side. Born on August 19, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, he was one of six children of Dr. Francis and Josephine Hetreed. Denny retired from the U.S. Navy and was fortunate to enjoy many years doing what he loved most; spending time with family, traveling, creating beautiful woodwork, and watching Chicago sports teams. Denny will be remembered most for his kindness, generosity, and unique sense of humor.



In addition to his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, he is survived by his children Chris Hetreed (Amy), Lorelei Hetreed (French), Patricia O'Boyle (Dan), and Cathleen Hart (Michael), his sister Cicely Bryar and his brother Bill Hetreed (Shirley). He had 6 adoring grandchildren and 10 very special nieces and nephews. Denny was an original, lived life on his own terms, and left us with a lifetime of memories and funny stories. Friends and family will gather to celebrate Denny at a future date.



