Dr. Dennis Fitzgerald Howard, 67 years old, died on Sunday, September 29 while looking at the ocean. As an avid surfer he spent some of the best days of his life on the water and took every chance he could to get wet. Dennis loved his family and was eternally a voice of compassion, reason and fairness. He treasured every moment that he spent with his grandchildren. He loved to travel, especially to surf or snowboard. Dennis was an exceptionally gentle and skillful dentist and built a thriving practice near the oceanfront that he was very proud of. He read voraciously and knew something about everything. Dennis was a remarkable listener and took the time to really understand things. He fiercely struggled with a number of serious health issues for many years, yet he did so gracefully and without ever complaining. Dennis was an ethical, smart, loving and strong man who will be missed deeply. He is survived by his mother Noel Howard, his wife Carolyn, his daughter Devan and son-in-law Michael Dorto, his son Logan Howard and daughter-in-law Christina, his grandchildren Lucia, Abraham, Francesca and Salvador, his brother Anthony Howard and sister-in-law Millie, and a large network of family and friends. His dog Kiona is heartbroken. Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church at 300 36th Street on Saturday, October 5 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting The Surfrider Foundation or Surfers Healing in his name.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019