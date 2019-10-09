|
PORTSMOUTH- Dennis Walker passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 4, 2019 at Maryview Hospital. Born in Portsmouth to Dennis and Lillian Walker on August 18, 1940, he was raised in Newport News. He graduated from Newport News High School and the Newport News Shipbuilding and Drydock Apprenticeship Program, and served 6 years in the US Army Reserves as a sharpshooter. He entered International Shipping in 1969 and was a retired Senior Executive V.P. at Schenker International, and a retired Executive V.P. at P&O Nedlloyd, and served on many Shipping Industry related boards during his career. He was a member of Owens Masonic Lodge 164 in Norfolk and the Portsmouth Scottish Rite Bodies. Dennis was a gentleman farmer caring for horses at the time of his passing.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Margaret A. Walker; son, Dennis Lee Walker, two daughters, Abigail Walker and Ashley Walker-Harrell and husband Alex and granddaughter, Amelia Jean "AJ" Harrell; three sisters, Lynn Brothers (Barry), Sandra Batson, and Mindy Bischoff (Jack); brother, Greg Ergenbright; Sisters in-law Alison Lovick-Faulkner (David), Sally Lovick-Dawson (Al), Brother in-law Robert Lovick (Sallye), several nephews and nieces, many friends and his beloved dog Kai and horse Tessie.
A visitation will be held at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Friday, Oct. 11, from 6-8 PM. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 3 PM at his beloved Three Rivers Farm, 24638 Sugar Hill Road, Carrollton, VA 23314. In lieu of flowers, his favorite charities were the SPCA, Union Mission Ministries, and Diamonds In The Rough Horse Rescue. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019