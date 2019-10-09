The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Three Rivers Farm
24638 Sugar Hill Road
Carrollton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Gleary Walker


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Gleary Walker Obituary
PORTSMOUTH- Dennis Walker passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 4, 2019 at Maryview Hospital. Born in Portsmouth to Dennis and Lillian Walker on August 18, 1940, he was raised in Newport News. He graduated from Newport News High School and the Newport News Shipbuilding and Drydock Apprenticeship Program, and served 6 years in the US Army Reserves as a sharpshooter. He entered International Shipping in 1969 and was a retired Senior Executive V.P. at Schenker International, and a retired Executive V.P. at P&O Nedlloyd, and served on many Shipping Industry related boards during his career. He was a member of Owens Masonic Lodge 164 in Norfolk and the Portsmouth Scottish Rite Bodies. Dennis was a gentleman farmer caring for horses at the time of his passing.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Margaret A. Walker; son, Dennis Lee Walker, two daughters, Abigail Walker and Ashley Walker-Harrell and husband Alex and granddaughter, Amelia Jean "AJ" Harrell; three sisters, Lynn Brothers (Barry), Sandra Batson, and Mindy Bischoff (Jack); brother, Greg Ergenbright; Sisters in-law Alison Lovick-Faulkner (David), Sally Lovick-Dawson (Al), Brother in-law Robert Lovick (Sallye), several nephews and nieces, many friends and his beloved dog Kai and horse Tessie.

A visitation will be held at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Friday, Oct. 11, from 6-8 PM. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 3 PM at his beloved Three Rivers Farm, 24638 Sugar Hill Road, Carrollton, VA 23314. In lieu of flowers, his favorite charities were the SPCA, Union Mission Ministries, and Diamonds In The Rough Horse Rescue. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now