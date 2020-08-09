1/1
Dennis Grey Griffith
1951 - 2020
Dennis Grey Griffith, 69, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born on April 3, 1951 in Danville, Virginia to the late, Alonzo W. Griffith and Irene Harris Griffith. He was also preceded in death by his son, Christopher Griffith; paternal grandparents, Matthew Griffith and Mary Griffith-Eanes; maternal grandparents, William and Mattie Harris; five brothers and two sisters.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jamie Lynn Anderson and Joseph Aaron Griffith; sisters, Malindy DeBause and Marie Smith; brother, Eugene Griffith; grandchildren, Ashley Anderson and Dylan Griffith; and many other family members and friends.

Services will be held privately.

Condolences may be offered online at

www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 9, 2020.
