Dennis Rice was born April 17, 1926 in Beloit, Wisconsin to the late Herman and Lela Rice. On October 23, 2019 at age 93 he went to join his wife Doris in heaven. She had been patiently waiting for 23 years. He is also preceded in death by sister Delyla Smith. Dennis was a proud veteran, serving 24 years in the United States Navy. He was a signalman second class in the armed guard from January 1944 to June 1946. He got out of the Navy and went to college but didn't care for civilian life so reenlisted on January 24, 1948. He spent a year on the USS Macon (CA-132) in the engine room, then went to the USS Cadmus (AR-14) and got into the pattern shop, where he stayed until 1955 and made first class. He then went to the USS Vulcan (AR-5), the exam center at Great Lakes, the USS Bryce Canyon (AD-36), the Sub Board of Inspection and Survey in Norfolk, COM NAV AIR LANT staff, USS Rushmore (LSD-14), NAS Oceana and on August 1, 1969 he retired as a LDO LCDR. Upon retirement from the Navy, he did home remodeling for three years, taught carpentry and cabinet making at Virginia Beach VoTech for six years, and then provided sharpening services to many woodworkers in the area. He retired completely in 1998 and put in his own woodshop for fun and a little pattern making. Left to cherish Dennis' memory, daughter; Jennifer Williams (Kelly), granddaughters; Jena Brunson (Joshua) and Jessica Newton (Jacob), great grandchildren; Aaron Newton and Lily Brunson, and dear friend Dot Smith. Special thank you to the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice, who cared for him for over a year and the Staff of First Colonial Inn for giving him seven of the best years of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to FCI Associates Appreciation Fund at 845 First Colonial Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451. A visitation will be held Tuesday October 29 from 12-1 at Woodlawn Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 1p.m. 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Norfolk, Va 23502. Online condolences can be made at www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019