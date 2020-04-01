|
Dennis Joel Zeisler died surrounded by his family in his home on March 30th, 2020 in Norfolk, VA due to Pancreatic Cancer. He was 73.
Dennis enlisted in the Army as solo clarinetist of the West Point Band, was professor of music for 39 years at Old Dominion University, founded and conducted the Virginia Wind Symphony, served as 77th president of the American Bandmasters Association, and sat on the board of the Midwest Band and Orchestra Clinic. Zeisler was a proud University of Michigan alum.
Dennis is survived by his spouse of 33 years, Carol (Corcoran) Zeisler and their two children; Sarah (Adam) Wisiniewski of Norfolk, VA; and Jeffery Zeisler of Washington D.C. He is also survived by his first wife, Kathleen (Perrin) Betts of South Boardman, Michigan and their two children; Nathaniel (Cristen) Zeisler of Los Angeles, CA; and Jennifer Zeisler of Los Angeles, CA; his sister Janice (Paul) Zucker of Falls Church, VA, three grandchildren, Brooke, Perrin and Aubree; twelve nieces and nephews; his step-mother Charlotte (Wert) Zeisler of Canandaigua, NY; and his mother-in-law, Alexandra (Kisla) Corcoran of Arlington Heights, IL. He is preceded in death by his mother Frances (Fleischman) Zeisler and father Kasriel Zeisler.
There will be a celebration of life performance by the Virginia Wind Symphony in the fall of 2020. Further details will be available in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dennis J. Zeisler scholarship fund to provide financial support for instrumental music majors at Old Dominion University. To give, simply click the link below, select "scholarships" and type "Dennis Zeisler" in the scholarship name box. https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=1c0e01
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 1, 2020