|
|
Portsmouth â€" Dennis Louis Panuelos, 92, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in his home. He was born December 7, 1926 in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands to the late Francisco and Edna Panuelos. He is predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Mary Panuelos; two sisters, Forenica Hernandez and Helen Laber; and a brother, Buddy Panuelos. Dennis honorably served in the U.S. Army, 305th Infantry, in Japan and retired from Norfolk Naval Rework Facility.
He is survived by his God daughter, Sister Grace Malonzo; two sisters, Betty Snyder and Juanita Hollman and husband Bill; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday, August 14, at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens by the Rev. Tom Potter. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements.
www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 10, 2019