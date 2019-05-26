The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Eaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Leonard Eaton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dennis Leonard Eaton Obituary
Dennis Leonard Eaton, 90, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born in Norfolk to the late John H. and Evia Cahoon Eaton. He served his country faithfully in the US Coast Guard during WWII and subsequently retired Sgt. 1st Class from the Army Reserves. Following his military career Dennis retired from the Ford Motor Co. and was a member of the United Auto Workers local 919. He was also a member of Kempsville Baptist Church and the Kempsville Masonic Lodge #196 AF&AM. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 62 years, Oleta â€œLeeâ€ Eaton; daughters, Brenda E. Kopek (Vince), Carol Eaton-Whitt (David), Debbie L. Otroba (Denny), and Elizabeth E. Foley; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.A celebration of Dennisâ€™ life will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11am at Kempsville Baptist Church with Dr. Kelly Burris officiating, the family will be welcoming guests the hour prior. Burial will be in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now