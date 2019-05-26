Dennis Leonard Eaton, 90, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born in Norfolk to the late John H. and Evia Cahoon Eaton. He served his country faithfully in the US Coast Guard during WWII and subsequently retired Sgt. 1st Class from the Army Reserves. Following his military career Dennis retired from the Ford Motor Co. and was a member of the United Auto Workers local 919. He was also a member of Kempsville Baptist Church and the Kempsville Masonic Lodge #196 AF&AM. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 62 years, Oleta â€œLeeâ€ Eaton; daughters, Brenda E. Kopek (Vince), Carol Eaton-Whitt (David), Debbie L. Otroba (Denny), and Elizabeth E. Foley; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.A celebration of Dennisâ€™ life will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11am at Kempsville Baptist Church with Dr. Kelly Burris officiating, the family will be welcoming guests the hour prior. Burial will be in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a note of condolence to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019