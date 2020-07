Dennis Owens, 73, passed away in his home with his loving wife by his side on Monday, June 29, 2020. Dennis lived his childhood dream by practicing Physics as a Nuclear Medicine/Oncology Physicist. He is mourned by his family and all of those he touched. A graveside celebration of life will be held at 3pm, Monday, July 6, 2020, Princess Anne Memorial Park, 1110 N. Great Neck Rd, VB, with a viewing 3-5pm, Sunday at Beach Funeral & Cremation Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com