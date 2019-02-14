Dennis Paul Mabe went peacefully into the Lordâ€™s arms on Monday, February 4, 2019. Born on October 30, 1927 in Walnut Cove, NC, Dennis was 91. He was predeceased by his father, Charlie Mabe, his mother, Pearlie Stephens Mabe, his sister, Mozelle Mabe Walker and brother, William Mabe. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Botts Mabe, his daughter, Paula Gay Mabe Johnson, his son-in-law, Larry Johnson, his stepsons, Robert Michael Greenwood and Steven Russell Greenwood, his granddaughter, Claire Taylor Johnson and grandsons, Robert Michael Greenwood, Jr. and Kyle Connor Greenwood, his sister, Lucille Mabe Harris, and brother, Charlie Mabe, Jr., many nieces and nephews and friends.Dennis served in the US Navy for 3 years, farmed for 5 years and then moved to Portsmouth, VA where he served in the US Army National Guard for 17 years. He owned and operated Mabeâ€™s Landscaping in association with Colemanâ€™s Nursery in Portsmouth, VA and when he retired to Nags Head, NC, he established Mabeâ€™s Landscaping on the Outer Banks. Dennis was a former member of Churchland Masonic Lodge No. 276 AF & AM and a member of the Manteo Lodge No. 521 AF & AM. He was also a former member of the Khedive Temple of the Shrine and past member of Esther Chapter No. 37 OES. Dennis was proud of the fact that he had traveled to all 50 states and many of its National Parks. Dennis touched many lives with his kindness, sense of humor, and love of plants and flowers. A memorial service will be held at Liberty Christian Fellowship Church, 244 Williams Drive, Kill Devil Hills, NC on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3:00pm. Interment will be held at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd, Suffolk, VA on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Childrenâ€™s Hospital of The Kings Daughters in Norfolk, VA, and/or to the Outer Banks SPCA in Manteo, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, Manteo is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.TwifordFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary