Dennis Wilfred Midgette, Jr., 76, went to heaven to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 15, 2019. He was born on October 26, 1942 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina to the late Dennis W. Midgette, Sr. and Ida Wright Midgette. Dennis graduated from Elizabeth City High School in June of 1962. In August of 1962, he joined the Army National Guard. He attended the College of the Albemarle, managed a Five and Dime store, and was with the Edenton, North Carolina Police Department for a short time. While serving in the Guard, working in a communications trailer, he was hit by lightning, and spent a week in the hospital recovering. He knew then that God had a reason for sparing his life. He left the Army National Guard soon after that. Dennis joined the Chesapeake Police Department in March of 1967, and retired on January 1, 1999. Police work was his calling. Dennis worked in the Detective Bureau for 29 years. He was with the Chesapeake Police Department Honor Guard for 20 years, worked as a volunteer with the Chesapeake Fire Department, served 6 years with IAATI (International Association of Auto Theft Investigators), and was president of the IAATI South East USA chapter for one year. After he retired from the Police Department he continued working for the next 15 years with the Chesapeake School System as a Security Officer. Dennis was also a member of the Great Bridge Masonic Lodge #257 A.F.& A.M., Scottish Rite Bodies, Khedive Temple of the Shrine A.A.O.O.N.M.S., played percussion in the Shrine Band, and was a member of the Virginia Police Association. Dennis joined Freedom Baptist Church in February 1993. He served as AWANA Commander for 15 years, was on the Deacon board, sang in the choir, helped build the Fellowship Hall, built the cross that hangs on the wall over the baptismal, and faithfully served the Lord in many ways. His legacy is one of commitment and dependability in everything he did. He was known to say: "God is good, and He is in control" no matter what happened. Dennis loved to work with wood, and could always be found in his shop creating the next bird, cabinet, toy, or whatever project caught his eye.Dennis leaves behind his wife of 31 years, Susan Davis Midgette; children, Michelle, Dennis III (Kimberly), Sara (Shawn), and Jeff (Celia); brother, Jim (Susan); eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. He will leave a huge, empty hole in our lives until we meet again in heaven. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, from noon until 1. A service to celebrate his life will begin at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Freedom Baptist Church, 308 Centerville Turnpike N, Chesapeake, VA 23320.