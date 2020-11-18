1/1
Denzil Daniel David Jr.
1939 - 2020
Dan (81), after a long illness, embraced the call of our Lord to eternal rest on November 4, 2020. He was born in Hannibal, Missouri on 8/28/39 to Letha and Denzil David and married to his best friend and partner, Kay, for 55 years.

A graduate from the University of Missouri with a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering, Dan began his work career with the Trane Co. of Lacrosse, Wisconsin and then moved to Milwaukee as a sales representative before eventually returning to the home office as a sales instructor. His children were born in Wisconsin: Daniel Wesley David (wife Valarie) of Richmond, and Kerry Beth (husband David) of North Carolina. In the early 1970's, he and his family settled in Virginia Beach. There, he founded Bay Harbor Mechanical, Energy Sentinel, and DDD Construction Management. Upon retirement, he joined Rose and Womble Real Estate as an agent.

He loved fishing in Canada and hunting in the Dakotas and the mid-west. He and Kay loved to travel, having visited all 50 states and more countries than they could count on 5 continents. He also loved to golf and tailgate at Virginia Tech.

Dan (a/k/a Doodaddy) was the sole grandfather of seven: Carla Tucker and Chris, Anthony, Peter, and Matthew Kavula; and twin granddaughters Brianna and Danielle David. Dan was also great-grandfather to Carla's four sons residing in Texas. He has a brother and sister-in-law: Larry and Janice of Missouri; two nephews: Scott and Jay; two nieces: Kristina and Cara; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He also has a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Joni Greene, of Virginia Beach, as well as nephews Nathan and Donald, and nieces Kristin and Teresa, and great-nephew Grant and great-niece Avery.

In addition to family, Dan leaves many beloved friends, co-workers, and church members. He was a faithful servant and member of Frances Asbury Church. Dan was known for his sense of humor, zest for life, loving spirit, constant affection, and devotion to his wife. He was a true Southern Gentleman.

Private services for his family will be held at Princess Anne Memorial Park on November 20th at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to FAUMC Endowment Fund.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Service
03:00 PM
Princess Anne Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences
November 15, 2020
We’re so sorry to hear of Dan’s passing. May God provide the peace and comfort that comes from knowing that Dan is at rest and in His presence.
You’re in our thoughts and prayers.
Chuck and Marie Grindle
Friend
November 15, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
