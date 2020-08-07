1/1
Devon Noel Dawson-Clarke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Devon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Devon Dawson-Clarke, 39 years old, of Portsmouth, VA passed away much too young on August 1, 2020. Devon was born in Whittier, California on December 25, 1980. Devon loved spending time with her husband Dave, family, friends, and especially her granddaughter. She was a fun-loving free spirit who enjoyed motorcycle rides, the beach, traveling, and caring for her dogs, particularly Snoop.



Devon is survived by husband David Clarke, daughter Kailey Slade, granddaughter Leia Slade, parents Daniel and Debra Dawson, sisters Darla and Danelle, and numerous other family and friends.



Devon will be greatly missed. We will cherish her in our hearts and memories forever.

In lieu of flowers, please consider the gift of eye, tissue, and organ donation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
August 6, 2020
We miss you already
Daniel dawson
Father
August 6, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss, our prayers for you all at this time. Love from your family in Ohio.
Teresa Litty
Family
August 5, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. She was taken way too young. May your memories help ease your pain. Rest in Paradise Devon.
Julie T Odell
Friend
August 5, 2020
All the love hugs and prayers. Condolences to all.
Heidi White
Friend
August 5, 2020
Grove of 100 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Heidi White
August 5, 2020
We will miss you so much Devon. I am so heartbroken I will never get to spend another holiday or family gathering with you. I am thankful as your oldest sister to have 39 years worth of fun filled memories to remember you by. But it makes me sad to think I will never get to create new memories with you! I love you and you will forever be in my heart. Love your sister Darla.
Darla Lewis
Sister
August 5, 2020
Love and prayers for all of you during this heartbreaking time!
Beth Deere
Friend
August 5, 2020
May God allow you to feel His presence and comfort during the transition of your beautiful loved-one. Praying that your hearts will be at peace as you hold dear to the sweet memories of Devon. Peace and blessings to all friends and family!
August 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Florianna J Thompson
August 4, 2020
I'm sure God has a greater plan for you! He obviously thought he needed you more than those of us that will miss you and needed you here. God Speed! Thoughts and Prayers for your Husband, friends, family and fur kids! You will be missed by all! Love you! Kim & Brian Jarvis
Kim Jarvis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved