Devon Dawson-Clarke, 39 years old, of Portsmouth, VA passed away much too young on August 1, 2020. Devon was born in Whittier, California on December 25, 1980. Devon loved spending time with her husband Dave, family, friends, and especially her granddaughter. She was a fun-loving free spirit who enjoyed motorcycle rides, the beach, traveling, and caring for her dogs, particularly Snoop.







Devon is survived by husband David Clarke, daughter Kailey Slade, granddaughter Leia Slade, parents Daniel and Debra Dawson, sisters Darla and Danelle, and numerous other family and friends.







Devon will be greatly missed. We will cherish her in our hearts and memories forever.



In lieu of flowers, please consider the gift of eye, tissue, and organ donation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store