More Obituaries for Devona Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Devona Beasley Gilbert

Devona Beasley Gilbert Obituary
Devona Beasley Gilbert, 78, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on November 4, 2019.

Born in Knotts Island, NC, she was the daughter of the late Emory H. and Aleda W. Beasley. She was a member of Knotts Island United Methodist Church. She loved her family, nature, photography, and her Chesapeake Bay Retrievers.

Devona was preceded in death by her brother, Dale H. Beasley. Left to cherish her memory: her husband of almost 60 years, Luther E. Gilbert, Jr. and two sons, Luther E. Gilbert, III, and Jeffrey H. Gilbert and his wife, Sherry, all of Virginia Beach.

Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Knotts Island Cemetery Fund, 129 Wards Rd., Knotts Island, NC 27950. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 5, 2019
