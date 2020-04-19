|
|
Diana Faye Ives Gifford, 71, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away with her loving husband at her side on April 16th, 2020. Diana was born in Norfolk, VA on December 9th, 1948. She was the youngest of 12 siblings. 6 girls and 6 boys. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Ives, Sr and Annie Overman Ives, and brothers Norman, William, Samual (Sam), Theodore (Teddy) and sisters Annie (Weezie), Ruth, Hattie (Rica)
Diana is survived by her beloved husband of 25 wonderful years, Thomas C. (Tim) Gifford; her sons Edward William Britt, his wife Shannon; and Todd Gifford; her grandchildren, Harleigh Britt, Kayla Danner, Logan Newton, Dylann Carmen and Nadia Gifford; and great grandchildren Tristan and Stanton. Her Brothers James (Jimmy), Joe Ives, and Sisters Hope Raulerson, Carol Smith Lee, Sister-in-law Frances Deir and husband Edward, and many family and friends.
Diana was born the youngest of 12 siblings that she was very close to and spent as much time as each of them could. She graduated from John Yeates high school, class of 67, where she met life long friends who were very much part of her family. After high school, Diana continued her education and received an associates degree in Business Management. Diana was the first female Right-of-Way agent at Dominion Energy (formally Vepco). After years of hard work and raising her son, she found her dream career, Real Estate. She worked in both Commercial and Residential real estate. Eventually, she found her niche in residential real estate. Diana loved finding her new found family their dream homes. Everyone she met became family, and there was nothing she would not do to help them realize their dreams. There were no strangers in her life, whether it was her career or personal. Professionally, Diana soared in Real Estate. She was a Hampton Roads Realtor Association COE award winner over 20 plus years. She was a top producer and top ranking Realtor with Coldwell Banker NOW (formally Coldwell Banker Professional, REALTORS). She received many awards for her hard work and determination.
Along with the many accomplishments, Diana was known for her amazing sense of Style. Her sense of style started at a young age with competing and winning in a pageant. Working with a company to teach style, walking and modeling, which she passed down to her two oldest granddaughters. She loved to help dress and stylize her friends and family and had a beautiful eye for it.
As Diana found her place in the Real Estate world, love found her. Diana met her soulmate, Tim. Tim was the love of Diana's life. She found the person to complete her. Diana loved Tim as much Tim loved her. They could and would do anything for one another. Diana and Tim's love showed in everything they did together.
Her Baha'i faith was very important to her and she held it close to her heart. She was willing to share with all who wanted. Many of her dear friends were in the Baha'i faith with her.
Diana was a loving mother, wife and friend to all who knew her and she will be dearly missed by all.
Diana will be buried according to the Baha'i traditions at a private graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 11am on Saturday, April 18th. The family would like to have a celebration of life with all of her family and friends once the circumstances of the world will allow. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020