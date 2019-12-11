|
|
Diana Kay Willie passed away Friday, December 6th at the age of 77 after a long battle with Dementia. She outlived two husbands, Alfred E. Petersen and Gilbert C. Willie, neither death attributed to her questionable cooking ability.
She loved to dance and kill plants. Her favorite place was the beach, where she sat for hours reading, relaxing, and people watching. Diana began her adult life after college as a teacher in New Jersey. After marrying Al, they moved to Virginia Beach, with kids in tow, where she continued her teaching career. She later became a social worker for the city.
She raised two amazing children Scott Petersen and Michele Simmons. She is also survived by daughter in-law Kathleen Petersen, as well as four grandchildren Kaylee Chase and Allie Simmons; Kyle and Sloane Petersen. Funeral services will be held at Church of the Holy Family at 1279 N. Great Neck Rd in Virginia Beach on 12 December at 1:30 pm. Reception will follow immediately after at Scott and Kathleen's home at the oceanfront.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the or our friends at the Ability Center of Virginia (abilitycenterva.org).
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019