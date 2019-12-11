Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Family Church
1279 N Great Neck Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Church of the Holy Family
1279 N. Great Neck Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Willie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Kay Willie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana Kay Willie Obituary
Diana Kay Willie passed away Friday, December 6th at the age of 77 after a long battle with Dementia. She outlived two husbands, Alfred E. Petersen and Gilbert C. Willie, neither death attributed to her questionable cooking ability.

She loved to dance and kill plants. Her favorite place was the beach, where she sat for hours reading, relaxing, and people watching. Diana began her adult life after college as a teacher in New Jersey. After marrying Al, they moved to Virginia Beach, with kids in tow, where she continued her teaching career. She later became a social worker for the city.

She raised two amazing children Scott Petersen and Michele Simmons. She is also survived by daughter in-law Kathleen Petersen, as well as four grandchildren Kaylee Chase and Allie Simmons; Kyle and Sloane Petersen. Funeral services will be held at Church of the Holy Family at 1279 N. Great Neck Rd in Virginia Beach on 12 December at 1:30 pm. Reception will follow immediately after at Scott and Kathleen's home at the oceanfront.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the or our friends at the Ability Center of Virginia (abilitycenterva.org).
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -