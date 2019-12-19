Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tabernacle Church of Norfolk
7000 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23505
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Tabernacle Church
7000 Granby St
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Tremont
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Lisa Tremont

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana Lisa Tremont Obituary
Diana Lisa Tremont, "Lisa", was called to rest on Friday, December 13, 2019. Lisa was born in Denver, CO and grew up Hull, MA. A graduate of Elim Bible College, Lisa spent many years living in New Jersey before relocating to Norfolk. An active and ardent member of Tabernacle Church of Norfolk, Virginia, Lisa was an instrumental supporter of The Good News Club. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Tremont and Jerry Tremont, and her "second mother," Margaret Wilson. Lisa is survived by her sisters, Sherry (Kevin) Tremont of Denver, Colorado; Valerie (Bob) Journeigan of Palmyra, New Jersey; and Linda (Bruce) Eaton of Clarence New York as well as her nieces, Perri and Noelle Journeigan; and nephew, Alex Eaton.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM, on Saturday, December 21, at Tabernacle Church, 7000 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23505.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -