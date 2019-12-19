|
|
Diana Lisa Tremont, "Lisa", was called to rest on Friday, December 13, 2019. Lisa was born in Denver, CO and grew up Hull, MA. A graduate of Elim Bible College, Lisa spent many years living in New Jersey before relocating to Norfolk. An active and ardent member of Tabernacle Church of Norfolk, Virginia, Lisa was an instrumental supporter of The Good News Club. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Tremont and Jerry Tremont, and her "second mother," Margaret Wilson. Lisa is survived by her sisters, Sherry (Kevin) Tremont of Denver, Colorado; Valerie (Bob) Journeigan of Palmyra, New Jersey; and Linda (Bruce) Eaton of Clarence New York as well as her nieces, Perri and Noelle Journeigan; and nephew, Alex Eaton.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM, on Saturday, December 21, at Tabernacle Church, 7000 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23505.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019