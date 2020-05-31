It is with great sadness that the family of Diana Louise Thompson announces her passing away in Virginia Beach, VA from complications following surgery. Diana was the daughter of Robert and Louise Thompson who lived in Culpeper, VA at the time of her birth. Growing up a few miles out of town, she delighted in summer swims, catching lightning bugs in Mason jars, riding her bicycle, jumping in piles of autumn leaves, getting muddy in the creek with her older brother. She worked for Orkin in Richmond and Virginia Beach for many years. Later she was the Store Ambassador for Rite-Aid Drugs. Diana often visited local senior homes, organizing events and visiting with the residents. She took excellent care of her mother and aunt during their declining years. She was preceded in death by her daughter. Diana is survived by, her little rescued cat Mia, a close and greatly loved group of friends. Her beloved granddaughter, brother, niece, grandniece, and cousins in VA and TX. By her beloved partner John, his daughter, son and grandchildren. Due to social distancing and travel restrictions, an in-person celebration of life will be arranged later. Memorial donations may gratefully be made to the ASPCA. Diana will forever be greatly missed by all those fortunate enough to have known and loved her. She never met a stranger.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store