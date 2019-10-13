|
Diana N. ("Dee Dee") Wainwright passed away October 4. She was 78.
A native and lifelong resident of Norfolk and Virginia Beach, Dee Dee raised her two sons, Bob and Nash, in the West Ghent area of Norfolk. In later years, she worked as a produce and salad bar manager at Farm Fresh and other local grocery stores. She was an animal lover and always had dogs and cats sharing her home, and often took in strays. Her warm, compassionate personality will be missed by her family and everyone who has known her.
Dee Dee was predeceased by her father, Camillus A. Nash III, and her companion of many years, Gilbert Lee Smith Sr. She is survived by her sons Bob Wainwright III and Nash Wainwright, and Nash's wife Sherry, and their children Brooke, Drake, and Sam; her brother, Mill Nash of San Francisco and his wife Lauren Schwartz and their children Parker and Finn; her sister, Marnet Nash of Chesapeake and her husband Eric Menden, and their children Emma, Meg, Libby and Nash; her sister, Marion Matravers of Tucson Arizona; and her stepmother, Ridgely Nash of Norfolk; and her cat Saboo.
For their compassionate care, the family would like to thank all of Dee Dee's caregivers including Spring, Shannon, Kerstain, Jasmine, and Cherish.
A memorial service will be held Saturday Oct. 19 at 2 pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home at 1801 Baltic Ave in Virginia Beach.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dee Dee's name to the or the Virginia Beach SPCA c/o www.TMCFunding.com. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019