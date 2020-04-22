The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 628-1000
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Cannon-Vincent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Cannon-Vincent


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Cannon-Vincent Obituary
Diane Cannon-Vincent affectionately known as "Lady Di" passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 at Sentara Virginia Beach General hospital. Diane was born on December 24, 1943 to late the Frank and Estelle Briggs in New York. She was educated through the New York school system. Diane was retired as a medical transcriptionist after working over 20 plus years. She was also co-founder of UHURU and retired after 15 plus years of service. Diane was predeceased by her parents and all sisters. She leaves to cherish her precious memories daughter, Angelene Cannon-Coleman (Alex, Jr.); son, Matin A. Hassan; brother, Leon Briggs; ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 2-6 pm at Metropolitan, Portsmouth.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metropolitan Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -