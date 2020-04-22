|
Diane Cannon-Vincent affectionately known as "Lady Di" passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 at Sentara Virginia Beach General hospital. Diane was born on December 24, 1943 to late the Frank and Estelle Briggs in New York. She was educated through the New York school system. Diane was retired as a medical transcriptionist after working over 20 plus years. She was also co-founder of UHURU and retired after 15 plus years of service. Diane was predeceased by her parents and all sisters. She leaves to cherish her precious memories daughter, Angelene Cannon-Coleman (Alex, Jr.); son, Matin A. Hassan; brother, Leon Briggs; ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 2-6 pm at Metropolitan, Portsmouth.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 22, 2020