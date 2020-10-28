1/
Diane Decker Jones
Diane Decker Jones, 58, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. A native lifelong resident of Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Decker and Shirley McKinney Decker and was preceded in death by her sister, Deborah Kay Decker, and Alfred Michael Decker Jr.

Diane was a graduate of Norfolk Catholic High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from Old Dominion University in 1990. She later received by Masters in Education from ODU and had been working towards her Doctorate until her illness hindered her studies.

She was an educator in the Norfolk Public School System for many years and also served as Dean of Students when her health prohibited her from teaching. She was a dedicated teacher devoted to her students and their welfare always. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, David H. Jones, Jr.; daughter, Megan Monroe and son-in-law, Miles Monroe; grandson, Joseph Scearce; sister, Darlene Decker; niece, Brooke Stephenson (Matthew) and their children, Brodey and Chase. She is also survived by numerous cousins and extended family, dear friends, and hundreds of students that were privileged to have been taught by her.

Per her wishes, a private family service will be held in the Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. The family will receive friends at their home following the service on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd from 4 until 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Funeral services provided by
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
