Jackson, MS - Diane Elizabeth Privott born on January 23, 1952, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020, at the age of 68. Diane has joined her predeceased parents Donald & Dorothy Sorenson and her fiancÃ© Charlie Rose. She is survived by her two sons, Anthony Privott and Andrew Privott, two grandchildren George Privott and Kassidy Drew, Brother Stephen Sorenson, and sisters Gloria Belangia and Barbara Brittain, Aunt Jean McDuffie and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Diane was a native of Chesapeake, Virginia, and moved to Mississippi to be with her fiancÃ© Charlie. Heaven has gained another angel who is now watching over her family and friends. Private memorial services will be held and to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store