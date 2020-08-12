1/1
Diane Elizabeth Privott
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackson, MS - Diane Elizabeth Privott born on January 23, 1952, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020, at the age of 68. Diane has joined her predeceased parents Donald & Dorothy Sorenson and her fiancÃ© Charlie Rose. She is survived by her two sons, Anthony Privott and Andrew Privott, two grandchildren George Privott and Kassidy Drew, Brother Stephen Sorenson, and sisters Gloria Belangia and Barbara Brittain, Aunt Jean McDuffie and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Diane was a native of Chesapeake, Virginia, and moved to Mississippi to be with her fiancÃ© Charlie. Heaven has gained another angel who is now watching over her family and friends. Private memorial services will be held and to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved