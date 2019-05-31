|
Diane H. McLaren passed from this life on May 25, 2019. She was a loving mother, wife, sister and daughter. Diane was born in Washington, D.C. and lived most of her early years in Northern Virginia. A graduate of the University of Virginia with a bachelorâ€™s degree in nursing she was a school nurse for over 20 years with Virginia Beach Public Schools. Services will be at HD Oliver Funeral Apartments on Laskin Road at 1 PM on June 21, 2019. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery later.In lieu of flowers, request donations be made to the . A full obituary is available on the HD Oliver website.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 31, 2019