Franklin â€" Diane Johnson Blankenship, 72, passed away Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Grace Health and Rehab of Greene County. Mrs. Blankenship was a daughter of the late Robert E. â€œBobbyâ€ Johnson and Mildred Cobb Johnson. She was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church and was a former secretary at Franklin High School and a former event coordinator at the Airfield 4H Conference Center in Wakefield.Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Dayna Burton (Rick) and Dara Epperly (Brent), a son Tre Blankenship (Karen), a sister Janet Johnson Hudgins (Wayne) and six grandchildren, Cole Barnette, Reagan and Carter Epperly, Ayden, Ashlynn and Landon Blankenship.A memorial service will be held at 2 PM Friday May 10, 2019 in Wright Funeral Home with Rev. Ben R. Duffey and Pastor Matt Kidd officiating. The burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Thursday in the funeral home and suggests that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association, 6350 Center Dr., Norfolk, VA 23502. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
