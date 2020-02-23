Home

Diane K. Hinchey

Diane K. Hinchey Obituary
Diane Keel Hinchey, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother went to be with her maker January 30, 2020. She had a smile that would light up any room and a personality that could get along with ages 7 to 77. She will be greatly missed and always loved. A celebration of life will be March 14, 2020, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM @ 4508 Delco Road, V.B. VA 23455. A shuttle will then take us to 4410 Lee Court. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020
