Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Rock Church
130 Lakeview Rd
Franklin, VA

Diane Keifer Worrell Obituary
Diane Keifer Worrell, 76, passed away August 23, peacefully, with her son, Keith, by her side, holding her hand.

A fun and fun-loving lady, who loved good times and laughter. She will always be remembered for her smile and her laugh.

Diane was the widow of Peter Worrell. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Keith Worrell; granddaughter, Chandler Worrell; nephews, Bobby Varmette, Michael Varmette, Glenn Creasey, Michael Babb; niece, Sheryl Wilson; sisters-in-law, Shirley Creasey (Jewel), Linda Babb; extended family and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6pm, Thursday, August 29th. Rock Church, 130 Lakeview Rd, Franklin, Va. Burial will be private. Memorial donations, in her name, may be made to Rock Church.

Altmeyer Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left for Diane's family at www.Altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 27, 2019
